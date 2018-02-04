Double your outdoor fun: Buy a hunt/fish combo license

With the approaching elk and pronghorn hunt application deadline, this is a time when many hunters buy their license, according to a press release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
A combo license costs Arizona residents $57 – $20 more than buying just a hunting or fishing license. It includes all the privileges of a general hunting license as well as fishing privileges for state waters and Community Fishing Program waters and privileges for trout, two-pole and Colorado River fishing.
During the next month, there should be some hot fishing for yellow bass and crappie – both are excellent table fare. Hot spots for yellow bass in Arizona are Apache, Saguaro, and Canyon lakes in the Tonto National Forest. Prime waters for crappie are Roosevelt, Bartlett and Alamo lakes, according to the release.
Buy it online or when submitting an elk/pronghorn draw application.
Nonresidents can buy the Arizona hunt/fish combo license for $160.