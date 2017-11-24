Black Friday membership deal at Apache Junction Multi-generational Center

While you are out shopping for the best deals for your loved ones, take this opportunity to treat yourself. The Apache Junction Multi-generational Center has a 50 percent off all one-month memberships on Black Friday, Nov. 24, only.
If you have been waiting to try the multi-gen center, now is the best time. At the MGC, you will find state-of-the-art cardio equipment, free weights, 30-plus fitness classes, a gymnasium, indoor track, kids club, game room, climbing wall, family events, zumba, yoga, pickleball, basketball/volleyball and more.
Be sure to check out the website for information on age restrictions, center rules and policies at www.ajcity.net/mgc Feel free to call us at 480-474-5240. The MGC is at 1035 N. Idaho Road, north of the the northeast corner of Idaho Road and Superstition Boulevard.
Editor’s note: Larry Binion, is the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation facilities manager.