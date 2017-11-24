Black Friday membership deal at Apache Junction Multi-generational Center

Nov 24th, 2017 · by , · Comments:

While you are out shopping for the best deals for your loved ones, take this opportunity to treat yourself. The Apache Junction Multi-generational Center has a 50 percent off all one-month memberships on Black Friday, Nov. 24, only.

If you have been waiting to try the multi-gen center, now is the best time.  At the MGC, you will find state-of-the-art cardio equipment, free weights, 30-plus fitness classes, a gymnasium, indoor track, kids club, game room, climbing wall, family events, zumba, yoga, pickleball, basketball/volleyball and more.

Be sure to check out the website for information on age restrictions, center rules and policies at www.ajcity.net/mgc  Feel free to call us at 480-474-5240.  The MGC is at 1035 N. Idaho Road, north of the the northeast corner of Idaho Road and Superstition Boulevard.

Editor’s note: Larry Binion, is the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation facilities manager.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie