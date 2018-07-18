Apache Junction to offer youth baseball leagues, program

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is offering several youth baseball options for young children under 8 years old, offering two leagues — tee ball and coach pitch — as well as a Parent/Tot program.

The tee ball league is for boys and girls ages 4-5 and the coach pitch league is available for children ages 6-8. The Parent/Tot Program is available for children ages 3-5 as long as the child turns 3 before the start of the season, according to a press release.

Those who participate in tee ball will play from 6-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday evenings and the coach pitch will also be Mondays and Wednesday but from 7-8 p.m. as well as 9-10 a.m. Saturday mornings. All league play will be at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.

Registration fees are $40 for tee ball and $45 for coach pitch. There is a $5 per participant discount if registered by Thursday, July 26, a release states.

The leagues kick off with a clinic the morning Saturday, Aug. 4 at Prospector Park. The clinic for those registered in tee ball is at 9 a.m. and those in coach pitch is at 10 a.m. Leagues will end the last week of September with no program on Labor Day weekend.

The Parent/Tot program will be from 9-9:45 a.m. Saturdays at Prospector Park until Sept. 15. Parents actively work with their child, under the direction of Coach Wes. This program is designed to prepare youth for team sports and prepare parents to become volunteer coaches.

Registration fee is $30. This program is available alongside the tee ball league for those participants ages 4-5.

