Apache Junction to host flag football tournament

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an adult flag football four-on-four tournament.
The tournament is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road. Check-in opens at 12:30 p.m. Teams need to register by Wednesday, Dec. 12 for a fee of $100 per team, according to a press release.
After the registration deadline, teams can email ggartner@ajcity.net to see if space is still available. Teams may carry up to six players on their roster. This tournament is for adults, so all players must be at least 18 years old. This is a double elimination format with first and second place teams receiving awards. Flags and officials will be supplied.
Team registration is accepted in the AJ Multi-Gen Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and online at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg search “football.”
