Apache Junction soccer players can learn British soccer skills

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with Challenger Sports to bring the popular soccer camp to Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road, on June 4-8.
With programs for ages 4-11, local players have an opportunity to share a fun, positive and educational camp experience centered around a daily regimen of foot skills, moves, juggling, tactical practices and daily tournament play by one of Challenger Sport’s 1,100 International soccer coaches who inspire confidence, happiness and help build self-esteem, according to a release.
The highlight of the week is the Camp World Cup, adding friendly competition and cultural variety to each day. The daily tournament gives campers the chance to represent a world cup team, with extra points being awarded for making up chants, wearing team colors of their chosen country, creating flags and learning as much as they can about their chosen country’s culture, according to the release.
“Our British soccer summer camps and year-round coaching programs boast an incredible team of coaches from Australia, New Zealand, Holland, Brazil, USA and Canada as well as our traditional team of Brits from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland and Wales,” Sean Lines, Challenger Sports regional director, said in the release.
“This diversity of experiences and cultures reflects the truly global nature of the sport of soccer and we are proud to share the best practices from around the globe with the many players, parents and coaches we work with throughout North America,” he said.
Extending their camp experience year-round, every camper receives access to iChallenge, a new digital learning app along with a library of soccer skills and exercises to practice at home. Campers view and practice the skills linked to their ability level, upload a video displaying their chosen skills, receive personalized online coaching from experienced virtual coaches and score points for videos and compete in league tables with other players around the world, according to the release.
Parents are encouraged to sign up online in advance as space is limited. To register and for more information, go to www.challengersports.com or contact Sean Lines at 760-945-2109 or slines@challengersports.com.
Challenger Sports is a corporation registered in Kansas that provides camps, clinics, tours, tournaments, team trainers, uniforms and equipment to soccer clubs in each U.S. state and throughout Canada. In addition to coaching youth players, Challenger will also run hundreds of free parent/coach soccer clinics throughout the country in partnership with United Soccer coaches, according to the release.
Challenger Sports has been accredited by The American Camping Association. ACA is the national camp-accreditation body in the U.S. and verifies that a camp has complied with up to 300 standards for health, safety and program quality, recognized by courts of law and government regulators, according to the release.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.