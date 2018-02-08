Apache Junction Prospector Ethan Zimmerman signs to play football at Chadron State College
Apache Junction High School varsity football team player Ethan Zimmerman on Feb. 7 signed a National Letter of Intent to play football next year at Chadron (Nebraska) State College.
Chadron State has 52 undergraduate programs and eight graduate programs. It fields 13 sports programs in NCAA Division II, along with competitive club and intramural sports, according to http://www.csc.edu/.
The signing was announced by the AJHS Prospectors in a Tweet at https://twitter.com/ProspectorFB:
