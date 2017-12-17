Apache Junction Parks and Recreation youth soccer leagues for boys and girls

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is offering youth soccer leagues for boys and girls ages 4-11 divided into three age groups. Ages 4-5 will play 6-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Youth 6-8 and 8-11 will play (6-7 p.m./7-8 p.m.) on Mondays and Wednesdays and (10-11 a.m./11 a.m.-noon) Saturdays.

All leagues will be at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.

Registration fees are $40 for the 4-5 league, $45 for 6-8 and $50 for the 8-11 league. There is a $5 per participant discount if registered by Jan. 11. Parks and rec is actively recruiting for volunteer coaches for all three leagues.

The leagues kick off with a clinic the morning of Saturday, Jan. 13, at Prospector Park. The clinic for those registered in the 4-5 year old league is 10-11 a.m. and those in the 6-8 and 8-11 year old leagues is 11 a.m.-noon. Players and coaches from the Apache Junction High School Girls Soccer team will help run the clinics.

On-site registration may be accepted at the clinic if space remains. In person registration is available in the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. For more information on this program or other programs and services, call contact the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.

