Apache Junction Parks and Recreation to host co-ed softball leagues

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is offering adult co-ed softball leagues this fall at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.

League games will play Tuesday nights starting Nov. 6. Leagues are double header format (minimum 12 game guarantee) with a single elimination tournament for all teams. League runs approximately eight weeks, according to a press release.

Team registration fee is only $440 per team (no additional “per player” fee). Teams will receive a $40 discount if registered and paid on or before Thursday, Oct. 18. Registration deadline is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Team managers may register in the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation office, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Teams may carry a maximum of 20 players on their rosters. All players must be at least 18 years old.

Individuals without a team can be placed on the “interested player/free agent” list by emailing the following information to ggartner@ajcity.net: name, male/female, age, contact number, preferred position played. Residents should use the subject line “softball interest list.”

