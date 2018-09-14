Apache Junction Parks and Recreation to host co-ed softball leagues

Sep 14th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is offering adult co-ed softball leagues this fall at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.

League games will play Tuesday nights starting Nov. 6. Leagues are double header format (minimum 12 game guarantee) with a single elimination tournament for all teams. League runs approximately eight weeks, according to a press release.

Team registration fee is only $440 per team (no additional “per player” fee). Teams will receive a $40 discount if registered and paid on or before Thursday, Oct. 18. Registration deadline is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Team managers may register in the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation office, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Teams may carry a maximum of 20 players on their rosters. All players must be at least 18 years old.

Individuals without a team can be placed on the “interested player/free agent” list by emailing the following information to ggartner@ajcity.net: name, male/female, age, contact number, preferred position played. Residents should use the subject line “softball interest list.”

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie