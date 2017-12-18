Apache Junction Parks and Recreation offering parent/tot soccer

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is offering a parent/tot soccer program for ages 3-5.
Participants must have turned 3 by Jan. 27. This program will be 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 10 and 17 at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.
Parents actively work with their child under the direction of Coach Wes. This program is designed to prepare youth for team sports and prepare parents to become volunteer coaches. Registration fee is $30 for parent/tot soccer.
In-person registration is available in the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. For more information on this program or other programs and services, call contact the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.