Apache Junction Parks and Recreation offering parent/tot soccer

Dec 18th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is offering a parent/tot soccer program for ages 3-5.

Participants must have turned 3 by Jan. 27. This program will be 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 10 and 17 at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.

Parents actively work with their child under the direction of Coach Wes. This program is designed to prepare youth for team sports and prepare parents to become volunteer coaches. Registration fee is $30 for parent/tot soccer.

In-person registration is available in the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. For more information on this program or other programs and services, call contact the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.

Tags:
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie