Apache Junction football gears up for season with scrimmage

The Apache Junction High School football team was in Scottsdale Thursday, Aug. 9 for a scrimmage against Desert Mountain High School in preparation for both team’s season opener.
While many high schools made switches because of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s recent realignment through 2020, the Prospectors stayed in the 4A Black Canyon region. The region still includes Combs, Cortez, Dysart and Washington high schools but with Coronado High School’s drop to 3A, Glendale High School will take its spot.
Apache Junction is coming off of a 6-4 2017 regular season and a 5-0 run through region. The team lost in the first round of the 4A playoffs to Sunrise Mountain.
Returning for the Prospectors are junior dual-threat quarterback Gibson Limongello, senior running back William Lohman, junior receiver Tommy Ryan, senior receiver Manny Acosta and senior linebacker Ethan Ferrera.
The Prospectors open the season on the road against Royal High School in Simi Valley, California Friday, Aug. 17. AJHS returns home Friday, Aug. 24 to host Tempe High School. The team opens region play Friday, Sept. 28 by hosting Washington.