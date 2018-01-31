American Endurance Ride Conference promotes the sport

The American Endurance Ride Conference, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, was established in 1972 and is the national governing body for long-distance riding. AERC’s rules and guidelines were developed to ensure a standardized ride format with strict veterinary control as the welfare of the horse is paramount.
AERC is a great family sport and its mission is to promote the sport of endurance riding and to encourage and enforce the safe use of horses in demonstrating their endurance abilities in a natural setting through the development, use and preservation of trails. AERC strives to ensure all sanctioned events are conducted in a safe, fair and consistent manner and to promote and conduct educational efforts and research projects that foster a high level of safety and enjoyment for all horses and riders. Goals of AERC riders are meshed with the abilities of the horse always keeping the equine’s welfare in mind.
What is your website and contact information?: AERC’s website: www.aerc.org. Contact information: Kathleen A. Henkel, executive director, executivedirector@aerc.org or office@aerc.org.
What did your members accomplish in 2017?: During 2017 AERC riders competed in 891 rides and racked up 572, 940 miles throughout the U.S. and Canada.
What is your goal for 2018?: During 2018 we hope to surpass those numbers, always with the welfare of the horse and rider as top priority.
Editor’s note: Lancette Koerner is a member of the American Endurance Ride Conference.