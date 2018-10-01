Adult golf league offered by Apache Junction parks and rec

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Golf League is the perfect excuse to head to the course for 13 weeks of golf – 12 weeks of league play plus a one-week tournament.

The golf league is available for men and women, and scoring will help to establish the handicap each player will use to score his or her weekly play, according to a release.

The league is to be held at Apache Creek Golf Course, 3401 S. Ironwood in Apache Junction, Tuesdays starting Nov. 13. The league registration fee is $5 and $38 (plus tax) for a weekly green fee. No league play on Dec. 25.

Players/groups schedule their own tee times each week for noon and later.

Registration is accepted in the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and at ajcity.net/onlinereg. Visit ajcity.net/sports for detail and rules.

For more information on the program, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.

