296 entries in Feb. 18 Lost Dutchman Marathon

At the 2018 Lost Dutchman Marathon.

 

There were 296 entries in the Feb. 18 Lost Dutchman Marathon, according to https://www.athlinks.com/event/3213/results/Event/627341/Course/963982/Results.

The top three winners by name, place overall, place by gender, division, pace and time were:

  • Anthony Kunkel, 25, of Durango, Colorado, 1, 1, 1, 6:14 minutes per mile, 02:42:58
  • Sam Johnson, 23, of Phoenix, Arizona, 2, 2, 1, 6:37 minutes per mile, 02:53:00
  • James Garner, 39, of Fishers, Indiana, 3, 3, 1, 6:46 minutes per mile, 02:57:02

Participants from Apache Junction and Gold Canyon, by name, place overall, place by gender, division, pace and time were:

  • Cecilia Castaneda, 47, of Apache Junction, 9, 3, 1, 7:42 minutes per mile, 03:21:25
  • Lazaro Castaneda, 49, of Apache Junction, 35, 28, 1, 8:35 minutes per mile, 03:44:29
  • Marc Jette, 45, of Apache Junction, 38, 30, 2, 8:38 minutes per mile, 03:46:05
  • Joseph Goodwin, 16, of Apache Junction, 87, 56, 3, 9:34 minutes per mile, 04:10:36
  • Lisa Schmidt, 47, of Apache Junction, 161, 64, 2, 10:55 minutes per mile, 04:45:42
  • Lynn Burke, 59, of Gold Canyon, 173, 70, 3, 11:11 minutes per mile, 04:52:46
  • Darchj Oborne, 73, of Apache Junction, 201, 117, 4, 11:35 minutes per mile, 05:03:29
  • Nancy MacKenzie, 44, of Apache Junction, 243, 105, 4, 12:56 minutes per mile, 05:38:29

 

 

