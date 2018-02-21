Vote on design for Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center vehicle

Paws and Claws Care Center, the Apache Junction Police Department’s animal shelter, has acquired a 2000 Chevrolet half-ton cargo van to transport its family pets to adoption events and pick up material and supplies.
It is also to provide mobile advertising for PCCC to improve awareness of the city of Apache Junction’s animal control services and the center, Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a press release.
The van was being used by the Apache Junction Public Works Department and is being transferred at no cost to PCCC, he said.
“The van’s exterior paint job was reconditioned and we are ‘wrapping’ the van to create a rolling billboard for Paws and Claws. The wrap and paint recondition were all funded by generous donations from you, the community, as administered by the non-profit Friends of Apache Junction,” Mr. McDaniel said in the release.
As the community was instrumental in funding the van, the police department and Paws and Claws Care Center are asking for the public’s assistance in choosing its exterior look.
Voting on the Apache Junction Animal Control Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/AJPCCC will be open Feb. 26-March 4.
“Make your vote count. We want to hear from you,” Mr. McDaniel said.
Jay Rey Graphics provided the images to be voted on.
To learn more about the Paws and Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Road in Apache Junction, visit www.ajcity.net/pccc. It is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The phone number is 480-983-4405.