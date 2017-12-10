Theft, vandalism reported Nov. 25-Dec. 1 in Gold Canyon to Pinal County Sheriff’s Office
Above are the general locations of theft and vandalism incidents reported Nov. 25-Dec. 1 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. They were: Criminal damage/vandalism, reported at 1:20 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 9300 block of East Sleepy Hollow Trail; and theft, reported at 12:04 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 8900 block of East Rainier Drive. The PCSO reports are at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.
