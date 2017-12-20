Combat the opioid epidemic: Take expired medications to a prescription drug drop box

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area are working together on the Opioid Monitoring Initiative.
There is a nationwide opioid epidemic and we need everyone’s help to combat this problem. In Arizona, two people a day die from opioid- or heroin-related overdoses. Law enforcement wants to make sure that we keep our community safe during this holiday season. We are asking everyone to go through your medicine cabinet and take those unused, unwanted and expired medications to a prescription drug drop box. Anyone can get hooked to prescription pills and we want to make sure your guests do not have easy access to your medicine cabinets.
For more information on drop-off locations, click on the following links:
http://azdhs.gov/gis/rx-drop-off-locations/index.php
https://walgreens.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=53cf1b54abf34c4bacdec863e5c56391
Editor’s note: Navideh Forghani is the public information officer with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.