Superstition Fire and Medical Fire District Governing Board meets Jan. 17

Discussion on an independent auditor’s report and related financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, will be discussed at the Superstition Fire and Medical Fire District Governing Board’s Wednesday, Jan. 17, meeting. It begins at 5:30 p.m. in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
The district’s annual audit was completed as required by A.R.S. §48-253, according to the board’s packet. Marilyn Mays, CPA, partner at Henry and Horne LLP certified public accountants, is slated to be at the meeting to discuss the audit and answer questions.
In other business, according to the agenda and packet at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/, the board is to:
- recognize January service awards for: Engineer Chuck Hanson, 15 years of service; and Paramedic Brian Dover, Paramedic Kris Perkins and EMT Jason Elliott, each with one year of service.
- discuss and vote on the Arizona Public Personnel Retirement System qualifying report for the fiscal year ending in 2017. It is a housekeeping item to receive the Arizona Fire Insurance premium tax refund for fiscal year ending in 2017 of approximately $100,000, according to the board packet.
- discuss and vote on Policy 102.02: Recruitment, which had been brought for review at the Dec. 20 meeting.
- discuss a procurement policy for final approval at the Feb. 21 meeting. It was last reviewed and approved in June 2014. New levels of expenditure that require quotes are to be lowered as follows: $750-$1,999 – three documented quotes; and $2,000-$24,999 – three written bids. It presently states that those $25,000 and greater require three bids and the fire chief, assistant chief, finance director and board of directors’ approval, according to the board packet.
- discuss Policy 102.11: Work Trade for final approval at the Feb. 21 meeting.
- hear a presentation on a professional growth and development guidance document. In November a task force was formed to create an evaluation document for all employees. Over the
course of six meetings the task force put together a new evaluation form and process. In addition to changing the document the philosophy has also been adjusted, according to the board packet.
- hear reports from the senior leadership team, labor, pension board and board-sanctioned committees.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.