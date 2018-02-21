Superstition Fire and Medical Fire District Governing Board meets Feb. 21

Legal counsel services will be discussed at the Superstition Fire and Medical Fire District Governing Board’s Wednesday, Feb. 21, meeting. It begins at 5:30 p.m. in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
The governing board has directed staff to prepare a request for proposal to procure legal services to represent the fire district governing board, according to the packet with the agenda at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.
The board is also slated to discuss the fiscal year 2018-19 tax abstract for Pinal and Maricopa counties and its impact on the development of the fiscal year 2018-19 revenue budget. The tax abstract delivered to the district Feb. 9 shows the district’s net assessed valuation has increased 4.46 percent and, at the current tax rate of $3.25 per $100 of net assessed value, it results in an additional $535,680 in tax revenues for the general fund, according to the board packet.
In other business, the board is to:
- hold a closed-door executive session for discussing the interim fire chief’s evaluation. The board may vote to go into executive session pursuant to ARS 38-431.03(A)(3) for discussion or consultation for legal advice with an attorney for the district.
- discuss the vacated fire chief position and its implications on the fiscal year 2018-19 budget.
- discuss Policy 102.11: Work Trade brought for review at the Jan. 17 board meeting for final approval at the Feb. 21 board meeting.
- discuss Policy 100.01: Fair Employment / Anti-Discrimination / Retaliation brought for review at the Feb. 21 board meeting for final approval at the March 21 meeting.
- vote in a consent agenda on spending $119,657.73 to purchase replacement mobile computer terminals and docking stations. It is a planned expenditure that occurs every five years to ensure optimal functionality for crews in the field who depend on the equipment and information. Because Panasonic utilizes distributors the lowest bid from GovDirect will serve as the selected vendor, according to board documents.
- vote in a consent agenda on the renewal of a contract for property and casualty insurance service. The total annual premium is $137,780 with Cindy Elbert Insurance Services, according to the board packet.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.