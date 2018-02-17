Superstition Fire and Medical District assists downed horse
(Photo courtesy of Superstition Fire and Medical District)
(Photo courtesy of Superstition Fire and Medical District)
Crews from Superstition Fire and Medical District were called out Feb. 10 for a horse that was stuck near a fence, officials said.
The owner was unable to get the elderly horse up. Three of SFMD crew members are certified in large-animal rescue operations and were able to help get the horse back up. With the help of SFMD ladder truck L263 and fire engine E262, the horse was back on his feet without any injuries, according to a Facebook post at https://www.facebook.com/sfmd.az.gov/.
