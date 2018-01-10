Superstition Fire and Medical District adds second company to Fire Station 263 in Apache Junction

The Superstition Fire and Medical District has added a second company to Fire Station 263 at 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
Station 263 is the busiest of the district’s five fire stations and its assigned personnel respond to about 4,000 incidents per year, Richard Ochs, Superstition Fire and Medical District assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said in a press release.
“The second company is a pilot study that has been approved for a six-month period. It is believed that the additional company will greatly reduce response times, thus improving service delivery, survivability and firefighter safety. The SFMD is expecting that the addition of this second company will prove to be invaluable and become a permanent unit following the pilot study,” he said. “The two companies now assigned to the station consist of an engine company and a ladder company. Both trucks are equipped with a water tank, a pump and various sizes of hose for fire extinguishment. The ladder truck has the added benefit of an 85-foot platform ladder for rescue work or for providing elevated water streams and carries a larger assortment of specialized tools for forcible entry and automobile extrication. Each crew consist of a captain, an engineer and two firefighters. At least two personnel on each crew are paramedic-certified and the remainder are EMT-certified. In addition to the two primary response companies, Fire Station 263 also houses two ambulances each staffed with a paramedic and an EMT.”
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.