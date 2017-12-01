Student struck by vehicle near Apache Junction skate park has broken leg, police say

A 13-year-old student was struck by a vehicle Nov. 30 while in the crosswalk in front of the skate park at 1091 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, according to a post at the Apache Junction Police Department’s Facebook page, @apachejunctionpd. The skate park is adjacent to the Superstition Shadows Park and Aquatic Center.
 
“The student suffered a broken leg and was transported to a hospital. The driver was dropping their child off at school and told officers they did not see the student crossing in the crosswalk. The driver exhibited no signs of impairment,” police said.

