Superstition Fire and Medical District called to single vehicle over the side of State Route 88

(Photo courtesy of Superstition Fire and Medical District)

Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Engine 262 responded to a single vehicle over the side at milepost 204 on State Route 88 the morning of Jan. 9, according to a Facebook post at https://www.facebook.com/sfmd.az.gov/.

“Patient walked up to road prior to SFMD arrival. The crew provided medical care to the patient before being transported,” according to the Facebook post.

Milepost 204 is northeast of Apache Junction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation map above from https://www.azdot.gov/files/ROW/Plans/State_Route_88/State_Route_88_Index_3_pages.pdf.

The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.

