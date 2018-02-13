Sexual-assault suspect sought by Apache Junction police

A female victim was sexually assaulted by a man who offered to take her home from an Apache Junction bar, police said.
The assault occurred in an unknown desert area within Apache Junction, police said.
Apache Junction police responded at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, to an address on East Junction Avenue in reference to the sexual assault, Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a press release.
The reporting party informed police that his girlfriend came home extremely distressed and stating that there was a crazy man outside their home and he had sexually assaulted her, police said.
“The boyfriend immediately went outside and saw a male, white, in a newer (2011-15-ish) white Dodge pickup truck with a work/ladder rack rapidly backing out of the driveway and speed away. The victim detailed she had met the male subject (introduced only as Brandon) at the Lucky Strikes Bar in Apache Junction who offered to give her a ride home. The suspect then took victim to an unknown location in the desert where he sexually assaulted her. The victim was later able to convince the offender to drop her off at her home,” Mr. McDaniel said in the release.
The suspect was described as a white male, a little muscular and chubby with a distinguishing feature of straight teeth. He was approximately 32-38 years old, approximately 5’7”-5’10” tall, weighed approximately 185 pounds, has a tan skin tone, unknown eye color, straight brown hair with the top longer than the sides and the sides not shaved or shaggy. No tattoos were observed. The suspect spoke English and had no accent, police said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect can call the Apache Junction Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 480-982-8260 or Lead Detective Steven Jeansonne at 480-797-6191.