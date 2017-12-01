Sex offender moves to Apache Junction

[Related link: https://apachejunctionindependent.com/?s=sex+offender]
The Apache Junction Police Department is releasing the following information pursuant to ARS §13-3825, the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact agreement or released from a county jail back into the community. It is the responsibility of the chief law enforcement officer having jurisdiction where the offender intends to reside to inform the community, according to a press release.
The person who appears in this notification has been convicted of a sex offense, which allows AJPD to make community notification. The sex offender has advised AJPD that he will be living at the listed location. This person is not wanted by the Apache Junction police or any other law enforcement agency at this time.
This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is to inform the community of a sex offender living in the city and to comply with ARS 13-3825, community notification on sex offenders. AJPD’s belief is that an informed community is a safer community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass this individual will not be tolerated and charges may be filed against anyone violating the law, according to the release.
The AJPD Community Resources Unit may be reached at 480-474-5442 and is available to help residents join or start a Neighborhood Block Watch program as well as provide information on personal safety. Anyone with information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender should call 480-982-8260 or, in the event of an emergency, 911, according to the release.
The sex offender is:
Charles Torpin, 56, of 371 W. 20th Ave. No. 1 in Apache Junction. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 250 pounds, has grey hair and green eyes. Mr. Torpin was convicted of indecent exposure to a person under 15 years of age. His victim was a juvenile female who was known to him. He is considered by the Apache Junction Police Department to be a level 2 risk to the community.
Fliers are being distributed to immediate neighbors, community schools, day care centers and local media.