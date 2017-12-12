Robert Dozier charged with possession of dangerous drugs, Apache Junction police say

A search warrant was executed Dec. 6 in the 11400 block of East Fourth Avenue by Apache Junction Police Department’s Community Resource Enforcement Unit and SWAT/Tactical members. Within the last several months the address west of the Apache Junction city limits had been identified by CREU as a suspected source house for the distribution of large amounts of dangerous drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription drugs, Rob McDaniel, AJPD community resource coordinator, said in a press release.
When the search warrant was served three people were detained including Robert B. Dozier, 48, police said. Mr. Dozier was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs/sales, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana/sales, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a building to facilitate drug sales. The other two individuals were released pending further investigation, police said.
“The result of the search revealed a seizure of over one-half pound of suspected methamphetamine, over 250 grams of marijuana, various prescription drugs and an amount of U.S. currency,” Mr. McDaniel said in the release. “At the time of this release Mr. Dozier has been transported to the Pinal County Detention Center for his initial appearance before Superior Court Judge Dwight Callahan who held him without bond.”
This investigation continues and should anyone have any additional information it is requested that they contact the AJPD Criminal Investigation Division at 480-982-8620, police said.