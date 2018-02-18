Rescue at Siphon Draw in the Superstition Mountains
(Photo courtesy of Superstition Fire and Medical District)
Crews from Superstition Fire and Medical District assisted Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office with a rescue at Siphon Draw in the Superstition Mountains the morning of Feb. 14.
Two hikers spent the night on top of the mountain and needed assistance getting down. They were evaluated by SFMD crews and released without any injuries, according to a Facebook post at https://www.facebook.com/sfmd.az.gov/.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.