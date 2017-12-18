Police warn of jaywalking enforcement near Apache Junction High School

The Apache Junction Police Department has been advised of an increase in the improper crossing – jaywalking – on Southern Avenue near Apache Junction High School and Cactus Canyon Elementary School. Numerous reports have been made of school-aged people illegally walking across the roadway outside of the crosswalk in order to reach nearby businesses, police said.
“This type of illegal crossing raises concerns by school and public safety personnel in light of a recent accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle in this area. This is an important safety concern that could result in a tragedy if a person is struck by a moving vehicle,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD community resource coordinator, said in a press release. “People may think that they can easily dodge a car but this is not worth the risk. Drivers may not see a person who suddenly runs out into the roadway. Everyone is encouraged to follow the laws regarding pedestrian traffic and use the marked crosswalks, most of which are located at intersections with traffic control lights. The Apache Junction (Unified) School District is in the process of also noticing families of the danger in hopes of parents sharing the information with their child.
Police officers last week gave verbal warnings. Beginning on Dec. 18, tickets may be issued to anyone violating the Arizona Revised Statute.
The petty offense of jaywalking is subject to a fine up to $300, he said.
“Please share this information with your friends and family members. Let’s all be safe this holiday season and throughout the year,” Mr. McDaniel said.
Arizona state law regarding pedestrians crossing says: “28-793. Crossing at other than crosswalk:
- A pedestrian crossing a roadway at any point other than within a marked crosswalk or within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles on the roadway.
- A pedestrian crossing a roadway at a point where a pedestrian tunnel or overhead pedestrian crossing has been provided shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles on the roadway.
- Between adjacent intersections at which traffic control signals are in operation, pedestrians shall not cross at any place except in a marked crosswalk.”