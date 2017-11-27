PCSO seeks identity of Gold Canyon bank robbery suspect

The Wells Fargo Bank at 5311 S. Superstition Mountain Drive in Gold Canyon was robbed at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was described as a white male. He approached the teller window and produced a note demanding money, PCSO said on Twitter at https://twitter.com/PinalCSO. The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. It is unknown if the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance pictures can call PCSO at 520-866-5111. The PCSO website is http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/sheriff/Pages/home.aspx.