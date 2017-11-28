Pinal County Sheriff’s Office busts suspected drug-dealing operation in Apache Junction

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office conducted a months-long narcotics investigation at a home near the 2300 block of South Vista road in Apache Junction.
“The investigation revealed Daniel Rosenkrans, 59, and Erin Milligan, 45, were dealing drugs out of the home,” Navideh Forghani, PCSO public information officer, said in a Nov. 27 press release. “Both are charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.”
A search warrant was executed Nov. 22 at the suspects’ home. During the search of the residence, 7 ounces of methamphetamines, marijuana and mushrooms were found, PCSO said.
“There was also a substance, suspected to be heroin, found on scene. We are waiting for the test results to confirm. Deputies also took several weapons and more than $5,500 from the home,” Ms. Forghani said.