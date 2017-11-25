Nov. 4-10 assaults reported to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Nov. 4-10 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: Assault, reported at 4:37 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 2300 block of South Vista Road; aggravated assault, reported at 6:41 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road; assault, reported at 4:57 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 1500 block of East 25th Avenue; and aggravated assault, reported at 3:44 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 300 block of South Phelps Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.