Nov. 4-10 assaults reported to Apache Junction Police Department

Nov 25th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Nov. 4-10 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: Assault, reported at 4:37 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 2300 block of South Vista Road; aggravated assault, reported at 6:41 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road; assault, reported at 4:57 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 1500 block of East 25th Avenue; and aggravated assault, reported at 3:44 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 300 block of South Phelps Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie