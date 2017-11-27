Nov. 11-17 drugs/narcotics violations reported to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of drugs/narcotics violations reported Nov. 11-17 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: Possession of drugs, reported at 8:49 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail; drugs, reported at 9:38 p.m. Nov. 11 at South Warner Drive and Broadway Road; drugs, reported at 11:48 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 1400 block of South Desert View Place; drugs, reported at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 16 at South Thunderbird Drive and West 16th Avenue; possession of marijuana, reported at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 2500 block of South Ironwood Drive; and possession of marijuana, reported at 12:22 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 2500 Block of South Ironwood Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.