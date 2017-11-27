Nov. 11-17 drugs/narcotics violations reported to Apache Junction Police Department

Nov 27th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of drugs/narcotics violations reported Nov. 11-17 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: Possession of drugs, reported at 8:49 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail; drugs, reported at 9:38 p.m. Nov. 11 at South Warner Drive and Broadway Road; drugs, reported at 11:48 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 1400 block of South Desert View Place; drugs, reported at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 16 at South Thunderbird Drive and West 16th Avenue; possession of marijuana, reported at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 2500 block of South Ironwood Drive; and possession of marijuana, reported at 12:22 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 2500 Block of South Ironwood Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie