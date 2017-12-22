No one injured when vehicle driven into Casual Creations, Apache Junction police say

A 2012 Ford Escape SUV-style vehicle driven by an 89-year-old woman collided into and through the front of Casual Creations, a beauty salon at 2125 W. Apache Trail, at approximately 10:52 a.m. Dec. 19, Apache Junction Police said in a Facebook post.
“The driver was not impaired at the time of the incident and was evaluated by Superstition (Fire and Medical District) on-scene with no injuries. Additionally, no patrons or employees within the business were injured as a result of the collision. The building suffered front-glass damage and was later turned over to a property maintenance manager,” police said.