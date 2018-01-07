Photo: No one injured in Arizonian Trailer Park fire, Superstition Fire and Medical District says

“Our crews were busy last night with a fully involved single motor-coach fire at the Arizonian Trailer Park. No injuries were reported,” an official with the Superstition Fire and Medical District wrote June 4 about the above photo on Facebook.
The Arizonian Trailer Park is at 15976 E. U.S. Highway 60, which is between Gold Canyon and Queen Valley.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E Hwy U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.