Mobile home fire Nov. 29 on South Lawson Drive in Apache Junction

The Superstition Fire and Medical District on Wednesday, Nov. 29, extinguished a small mobile-home fire in the 700 block of South Lawson Drive in Apache Junction. Officials were called to the scene at 11:40 p.m.
Apache Junction Police Department officers arrived first and assisted a single female occupant out of the home prior to the arrival of the fire district, Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said in an e-mail.
“Upon arrival of the SFMD, the home was heavily involved with fire. Fire was quickly extinguished. The occupant was medically evaluated by on-scene paramedics but did not require treatment or transportation to a hospital. The home is a total loss; however, no injuries occurred and no damage resulted to any exposed homes or property. Cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.
