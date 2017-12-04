Mesa residents charged in connection with illegal dumping in Apache Junction

In the past several weeks there has been an increase in illegal dumping within the city of Apache Junction, according to the Apache Junction Police Department.
A large amount of household trash was dumped on the side of the road Nov. 18 in the area of Idaho Road and Lost Dutchman Boulevard, police said.
“The police department was notified of this illegal dumping and later was able to identify and charge Christy A. Evans, 29, and Brian M. Disney, 56, of Mesa for this illegal act. Additionally, other individuals will be charged in the near future regarding some of these isolated incidents,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD community resource coordinator, said in a press release.
“The Apache Junction Police Department has taken a zero-tolerance for persons dumping their waste in our community. People are reminded that there are numerous other options available to them on order to dispose their waste, to include Republic Services’ Apache Junction Landfill at Tomahawk and Baseline Road. Further, all should be aware it is a criminal offense, which may range from a Class 3 misdemeanor to Class 6 felony which can result in arrest, significant fines and/or incarceration,” he said. “As more information becomes available to the city additional civil and criminal charges will be filed against those identified illegally dumping/littering in our community. These acts cause an undue, additional expense to the city and the citizens of our community.”
Reports of illegal dumping can be reported to the police at the 480-982-8260 non-emergency phone number.
