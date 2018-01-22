Jan. 19 fire destroys home on South Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction

The Superstition Fire and Medical District and Mesa Fire and Medical Department were dispatched to a mobile home fire at 5:06 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, in the 3400 block of South Ironwood Drive of Apache Junction.
“Crews initially made entry into the home and found fire spread throughout the attic space. They were forced to switch to a defensive operation shortly after because the roof structure began to fail,” Richard Ochs, Superstition Fire and Medical District assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said in a press release.
“The residents and their pet had escaped the fire without injuries. The home was unfortunately a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but appears to have started on an exterior wall and traveled up and into the ceiling space.”
Superstition Fire and Medical District was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.