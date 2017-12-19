Apache Junction police: Golf cart registration keeps you rolling smartly

This time of year there may be more golf carts traveling about on our city streets. Please be cautious around them. The Apache Junction Police Department urges you to be cautious while driving around these smaller vehicles. Help us to reduce accidents by slowing down and taking extra time when motoring around town. Officers are aware of the legal requirements necessary for operating a golf cart on a public roadway. If you have questions about what rules and laws apply to them in Arizona, read on.
Here are some of the rules of the road for cart drivers:
- must be registered, except that no registration is needed if only used on a golf course or only incidentally operated or moved onto a public roadway (see A.R.S § 28-2153(D)(7)); also, if it is an out-of-state golf cart that was manufactured before June 17, 1998, no registration or title is required (see A.R.S. § 28-2052).
- must have a windshield, unless the unit was manufactured before June 17, 1998, in which case it is exempt (see A.R.S. § 28-957.01); also, no wiper is required for a windshield on a golf cart (see A.R.S. § 28-957).
- must be insured to minimum motor vehicle levels, but not required if being operated only on a golf course or is only incidentally operated or moved on a public roadway (see A.R.S. § 28-4132(8)).
- shall yield to the right of way to a vehicle that is travelling in the same direction and that is intending to turn right (see A.R.S. § 28-777).
- shall follow the rules of the road, except that starting in 2014 and only in Maricopa County in age-restricted communities that are not located in city or town limits, golf carts can be driven on a paved shoulder adjacent to a public roadway or close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of a paved roadway if there is no delineated paved shoulder (see A.R.S. § 28-721).
- are defined as a motor vehicle that has at least three wheels in contact with the ground, that has a laden weight of 1,800 pounds, that is designed to be and is operated at no more than 25 mph and that is designed to carry not more than four persons inclusive of a driver (see A.R.S. § 28-101(28)).
- can be driven only on public roadways that are posted less than 35 mph and only as long as they are registered and insured and the driver has a current DL; if they are caught without a DL, the golf cart is subject to the same towing and holding laws as other vehicles under A.R.S. § 28-3511.
“One of the goals of the Apache Junction Police Department is to professionally serve the safety needs of our community. It is through that cooperative goal we inform and encourage safe driving on both private and public thoroughfares. Public advisories such as this serve as our attempt keep the community aware of local issues that come to our attention. The department wishes everyone a happy and safe holiday season,” AJPD Chief Thomas E. Kelly said.
If you would like to register your golf cart with the Apache Junction Police Department, go to https://www.ajcity.net/Forms.aspx This form is for bicycles or golf carts. Let us all remember to share the road and enjoy the holiday season.
Editor’s note: Rob McDaniel is Apache Junction Police Department’s community resource coordinator.