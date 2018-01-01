Fraud, burglary, fire in Gold Canyon reported to PCSO Dec. 16-26

Above are the general locations of fraud, burglary and fire incidents reported Dec. 16-26 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. Fraud was reported at 10:54 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 10800 block of East Cloudview Avenue, theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 9:12 .m. Dec. 24 in the 4500 block of Strike-it-Rich Drive and a fire was reported at 6:16 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 5800 block of South Estrella Road. The PCSO reports are at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.