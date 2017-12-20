Four injured in vehicle accident Dec. 20 at Ironwood and Baseline

Several crews from the Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department responded to a three-vehicle accident at 12:37 p.m. at the intersection of Ironwood and Baseline.
“Three persons were treated with minor injuries and one person was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital,” SFMD Assistant Chief Richard Ochs, in charge of emergency services / operations, said in a press release.
“One driver required mechanical extrication with the use of hydraulic rescue tools to be freed from his vehicle. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Apache Junction Police Department,” Assistant Chief Richard Ochs said.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E Hwy U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.
Superstition Fire & Medical District
