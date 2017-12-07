Five people detained during DUI Task Force operation in Apache Junction

At about 12:20 a.m. Dec. 2, while the Apache Junction Police Department Driving Under the Influence Task Force was performing enhanced Governor’s Office of Highway Safety holiday traffic enforcement, local officers stopped a vehicle that was speeding and suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run accident, police said.
“During this operation Officer Danny Campano would note a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of (State Route) 88 and Superstition Boulevard. Shortly thereafter it – the vehicle – would be a subject of an attempt-to-locate notification from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office regarding a hit-and-run personal injury accident,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD community resource coordinator, said in a press release. “The vehicle, a white Ford pickup, was last seen traveling south on (State Route) 88 from Hackamore Road. Further information related that one of the occupants was armed with a gun and that a shooting may have occurred. Additional officers responded to the location of Valley Drive and Superstition Boulevard where Officer Campano was attempting a felony traffic stop. Five individuals would eventually be detained for further investigation and then later turned over to MCSO. Four of the five subjects were under the age of 21 and described as having consumed alcohol,” he said.
Suspects detained were a male juvenile, 17, name not provided, of Chandler; Alexis Barner, 18, of Chandler; Dayton Stahnke, 19, of Mesa; Manuel Chabarria, 18, of Mesa; and David Pendley, 24, of Mesa, police said.
In addition to the suspects, MCSO took custody of a seized firearm, a quantity of controlled substances and the vehicle, police said.