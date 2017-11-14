Photos: Firefighters battling attic fire in Apache Junction

The Superstition Fire and Medical District is battling a house fire in Apache Junction today, Nov. 14.
It is in the 2100 block of West Greasewood Street, Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said in an e-mail.
“Working attic fire, no injuries reported at this time,” he said.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E Hwy U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.
