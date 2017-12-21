Apache Junction police investigate fatal vehicle accident at Delaware and Superstition

At about 9:16 p.m. on Dec. 20 the Apache Junction Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident with injuries reported at the intersection of North Delaware Drive and Superstition Boulevard. The Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted officers at the scene.
“There have been reports of several injuries and at least three fatalities. Specifics on the condition of those injured are not available at this time, as family members are being notified. Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash this morning. More details will be provided when they are available,” Rob McDaniel, Apache Junction Police Department community resource coordinator, said.
“This is the second fatal motor vehicle accident in the city this week. A motorcyclist was killed after a collision at Broadway Avenue and Meridian Drive. That accident is also under investigation,” he said. “The Apache Junction Police Department would like to remind everyone to slow down and drive safely during the holiday season.”