False alarms and alarms in Gold Canyon reported Nov. 11-17 to Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Above are the general locations of false alarms and alarms reported Nov. 11-17 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. They were: False alarm, reported at 11:16 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 5600 block of South Marble Drive; false alarm, reported at 2:12 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 8300 block of East Sunrise Sky Drive; false alarm, reported at 4:39 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 4200 block of South Hackberry Trail; false alarm, reported at 10:58 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 7200 block of East Desert Spoon Lane; false alarm, reported at 7:54 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 6000 block of South Kings Ranch Road; and an alarm, reported at 4:31 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 6000 block of South Kings Ranch Road. The PCSO reports are at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.