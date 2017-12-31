Above are the general locations of driving under the influence incidents reported Dec. 16-26 to Apache Junction Police Department. Incidents investigated by AJPD included: 10:43 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 900 block of East Tamarisk Street, 12:27 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail, 10:38 p.m. Dec. 23 at South Idaho Road and Junction Street 8:18 p.m. Dec. 26 at North Wickiup Road and State Route 88. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link. See other crime reports at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.