Gold Canyon disorderly conduct incidents reported Nov. 18-24 to Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Above are the general locations of disorderly conduct incidents reported Nov. 18-24 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. They were: Harassment, reported at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 9900 block of East Rugged Mountain Drive; suspicious activity, reported at 5:48 p.m. Nov. 20 at South Estrella Way and East Palm Road; harassment, reported at 9:20 a.m. Nov. 22 in the 5100 block of South Louis L’Amour Drive; and noise disturbance, reported at 4:57 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 6500 block of East Las Animas Trail. Also of note was a commercial robbery at 1:23 p.m. Nov. 22; see the story at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/police-sheriff-fire/pcso-seeks-identity-of-bank-robbery-suspect. The PCSO reports are at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.