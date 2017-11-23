Disorderly conduct in Gold Canyon reported Oct. 28-Nov. 3 to Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Above are the general locations of disorderly conduct incidents reported Oct. 28-Nov. 3 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. They were: Disorderly conduct, noise disturbance, reported at 9:38 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 6600 block of East Old Camp Road; disorderly conduct, trespassing, reported at 3:19 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 6100 block of South Kings Ranch Road; and disorderly conduct, trespassing, reported at 2:41 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 8300 block of East Sunrise Sky Drive. The PCSO reports are at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.