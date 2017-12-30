Criminal damage, fraud reported in Gold Canyon to PCSO Dec. 2-15

Above are the general locations of fraud and criminal damage/vandalism incidents in Gold Canyon reported Dec. 2-15 to Pinal County Sheriff’s Office: Fraud reported at 6:31 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 10900 block of East Vista del Cielo and 5:35 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 9800 block of East Palermo Avenue; and criminal damage/vandalism reported at 12:18 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 6400 block of South Alameda Road and 9:20 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 5800 block of South Alameda Road. The PCSO reports are at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.