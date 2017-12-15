Drug charges filed against Lindsey Heiman, Justin Forbis in Apache Junction

Apache Junction Police Department’s Community Response Enforcement Unit, in cooperation with the Arizona Department of Public Safety Pinal Criminal Targeting Unit and Pinal County Adult Probation, on Dec. 14 arrested two individuals in a joint venture to deter criminal activity within the city, AJPD said.
During the operation, Lindsey Heiman, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of West 17th Avenue after a search of her residence resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and various document evidence, Rob McDaniel, AJPD community resource coordinator, said in a press release.
Ms. Heiman was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and taking the identity of another (social security), police said.
During this same joint operation, Justin Forbis, 27, was arrested in the 100 block of North Acacia Drive on the charges of a violation of felony probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia, which was seized, police said.
Both Ms. Heiman and Mr. Forbis were transported to the Pinal County Detention Center for an initial appearance before a Superior Court Judge. Ms. Heiman’s bond was set at $2,500 secured and no bond was set for Mr. Forbis, police said.
“The public is informed that the charges filed are not a finding of guilt, merely the process proceeding to court. All persons are presumed innocent until the court finds them otherwise,” Mr. McDaniel said in the release.