Child abuse reported Nov. 25-Dec. 1 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of child abuse/molestation reported Nov. 25-Dec. 1 to the Apache Junction Police Department: Incidents investigated by AJPD included: Child molestation, reported at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 900 block of West 10th Avenue; child abuse, reported at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 2400 block of West Tepee Street; and child abuse, reported at 10:59 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 800 block of South Buena Vista Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link. See other crime reports at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.