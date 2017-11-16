Board discusses Apache Junction fire district policies

Stopping a perk where employees are paid an annual educational incentive if they receive a certificate, associate or bachelor’s degree was discussed at the Nov. 15 meeting of the Superstition Fire and Medical District.
Chairman Jeff Cross explained that if changed it would be for new hires only for ambulance-transport and fire district personnel. Tuition reimbursement would continue, he said.
“It is for associates and bachelors, it is $1,200; and a certificate is $600 a year,” he said. “This would actually remove the tuition-incentive for any new hire moving forward after this date.”
“Why are we pulling the educational incentive program from new hires?” board member Todd House asked.
“It’s a cost-savings. We’re paying for their education,” Mr. Cross said.
“We’re paying for them to go forward with their education to get an AA or a BA, correct?” Mr House asked.
“On top of paying for their tuition, we’re paying for their associates (degree), their bachelor’s (degree) or their certificate at a rate of $1,200 or $600,” Mr. Cross said.
Interim Fire Chief Mike Farber said the educational incentive was in place when he was hired in 1985.
“In the next three years we’ll be hiring possibly up to 12 people. That’s $24,000 a year annually that you’ll be paying just as an incentive on top of the payment for their tuition,” Chairman Cross said.
“That is if all of them go and do that,” Mr. House said.
“We are the only department in the state that does this,” Mr. Cross said. “I’d rather use that money elsewhere.”
“I’d rather have educated firefighters – well-rounded. That makes a big difference in the programs and the people who serve us – their maturity,” Mr. House said.
He asked if an AA or a BA was needed to be promoted.
A bachelor’s degree is required to be an assistant chief or battalion chief, Interim Chief Farber said. An associate degree is required to test for captain, he said.
Board member Larry Strand asked for labor, or the union, to speak on the matter.
Capt. John Walka, vice president of the Superstition Firefighters union, said the educational incentive is part of the wages and benefits package.
“Now that we have an MOU, this is kind of an inappropriate discussion,” he said of the memorandum of understanding between the union and the fire district.
Mr. House said the discussion should be during the budget process.
“This is more of an incentive package that we can talk about when we do our budget next year. We’ve already budgeted for it this year. I don’t see the need to change it in mid-year. We’re right in the middle of the budget year,” Mr. House said. “I understand we’re going to be hiring some more guys, but still I don’t think there is a real significant need that we have to do that. I consider it somewhat of a knee-jerk reaction to do it in the middle of the year… Let’s have this discussion in our budget process as we go forward next spring,” he said.
Board Clerk Gene Gehrt said the academic degrees that are paid for need to have something to do with what the fire district does.
“If somebody wants to take astronomy, that’s not going to do us a heck of a lot of good. We need something that we get a payback back on,” he said.
Assistant Chief Richard Mooney said fire-chief approval is needed for all tuition-reimbursed classes taken.
“I think it’s needed because it keeps people in the ranks ascending,” board member Jason Moeller said of the educational incentive. “We don’t want to have people working here 14-15 years just stuck in the firefighter role. That causes stagnation,” he said.
No motion was made to approve or deny the change so no vote was taken.
In other business, the board voted 4-1 to approve policy No. 102.45: Labor Management Relations. The purpose of the document is to outline the process and guiding philosophies for a healthy and productive SFMD labor/management process, according to the document attached to the agenda at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.
Voting yes were Chairman Cross, Board Clerk Gehrt, Mr. House and Mr. Moeller. Voting no was Mr. Strand.
“Why did I vote no? It just didn’t sound right to me,” Mr. Strand said after the meeting. “I just didn’t like that one.”`
The board also voted 5-0 to:
- approve an updated automatic aid agreement. “The scope of this agreement includes automatic assistance in responding to fires, medical emergencies, hazardous materials incidents, rescue and extrication situations and other types of emergency incidents that are within the standard scope of services provided by fire departments/districts in the automatic aid system,” according to page 2 of the agreement. Also, “the computer-aided dispatch and automatic vehicle-locator system will automatically determine the closest available, most appropriate unit(s) regardless of jurisdictional boundaries. Each jurisdiction agrees that such unit(s) will respond,” according to the agreement.
- approve updating Policy 102.16 Earned Leave, as it pertains to vacation leave accumulation and accrual, sick leave accumulation and accrual, for newly created 42-hour transportation positions.
- amend in a consent agenda a contract with Intermedix that states the business receives 5.3 percent of all monies collected by SFMD to lower the rate to 4.8 percent. The business bills the district’s transport services or ambulance calls.
- purchase in a consent agenda two LifePac 15 heart monitors costing a total of $72,120.92 from Physio Control. The purchase of both monitors includes all necessary accessories. Physio Control is offering a $5,000 discount for the trade-in of an out-of-date heart monitor that was purchased in 1999.
The board postponed discussion on the following items:
- policy 102.16 Earned Leave, as it pertains to sick leave caps and payouts, and earned leave buy-out for newly created 42-hour transportation positions.
- a sick-leave incentive pilot program, a change to the sick leave buy-out program and changes to the tuition reimbursement program.
- disposition of surplus property. Chief Farber said for added transparency photos would be taken of each item. Items included three non-functional fans, one non-functional 50-gallon shop air-compressor, one brush truck skid unit, one extrication power plant and tool, one office copier, one L263 (burned unit) truck titled motor vehicle/apparatus and one E262 American LaFrance titled motor vehicle/apparatus. Apparatus, machinery and equipment valued at $5,000 or more will have sale proceeds deposited in the Capital Projects Fund; non-capitalized equipment and machinery will be recorded in the General Fund unless otherwise directed by the board of directors in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as applicable to the district.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E Hwy U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.
